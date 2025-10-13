Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Dean Robertson will continue as captain of Great Britain and Ireland for the 51st Walker Cup against the United States at Lahinch next year.

Robertson – the Head of Golf at the University of Stirling – took charge for the first time at Cypress Point last month and made an auspicious start during the first day of play.

The Scot’s GB&I underdogs were trailing by only a point heading into the closing ten singles matches.

But the American side then romped the singles, claiming 8.5 from the ten points available to take a 17-9 victory, with Gavin Tiernan securing the only full point for the away side.

That singles blowout has not prompted a change in formula from the R&A, however, as the GB&I chase their first victory in the famous amateur match since 2015.

After five defeats in a row, Robertson is getting the chance the stop the rot on home soil.

“I am proud to accept the honour of captaining Great Britain and Ireland again in the Walker Cup at Lahinch,” said Robertson.

“Leading a talented group of players at Cypress Point this year was a huge privilege and while we produced strong foursomes performances, the singles showed us the improvement and belief needed to achieve victory.

“I am committed to captaining the team with drive and determination over the iconic links of Lahinch.

“The focus will be to build on this year’s performance with the goal of winning back the Walker Cup next year.”