search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWalker Cup DOESN’T need European players says tournament star

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

Walker Cup DOESN’T need European players says tournament star

By Ryan Crombie18 September, 2019
golf Golf News golf latest Euan Walker Walker Cup GB&I Europe Amateur Golf
Euan Walker1 1173150849

Walker Cup star and recently turned pro Euan Walker has said he ‘likes the tournament the way it is’.

The Scot, who featured in the latest edition of the tournament, pointed towards a shifting dynamic should European Players be welcomed into the fold.

“I don’t think the cup needs it,” Walker told bunkered.co.uk.

“I think the team dynamic would be so much different. It is such a battle all season between all of the GB&I guys who are all playing the same tournaments every week.

• Thorbjorn Olesen case could take place in 2020

• Tiger Woods’ girlfriend has wrongful death case dismissed

“By the end of the season you have quite a tight knit group of guys because you are playing all these tournaments all the time.”

The American’s retained the Walker Cup this year, defeating the GB&I team 15.5-10.5.

Euan Walker2 1174419003

24-year-old Walker admitted the addition of some players from Europe would ensure a stronger side, but believes squad selection would be difficult.

• Van Rooyen signs with ECCO GOLF

“Of course the team would be stronger if you added in the European players but it would be difficult to pick a European team in amateur golf because there’s few tournaments where everyone is compared equally and fairly.

“That’s just my opinion but I just like the tournament the way it is at the moment.”

After missing out on Walker Cup glory, Walker made the decision to ditch his amateur status and turn pro, making his debut at the KLM Open last week.

“I was delighted to make the cut at the KLM and get that first pay-cheque. I certainly didn’t play my best but I played well.

• Poulter opens stunning new £15m course

“I was most pleased with the way I dealt with the environment. It was a pretty hectic week trying to find my way around a European Tour event but once the tournament starts you’ve sorted everything and you can just focus on your golf.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - golf

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - golf latest

Related Articles - Walker Cup

Related Articles - Europe

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Harrington eyes potential Ryder Cup spot for Hovland
McIlroy says new schedule has ‘been tough’
‘I grew up watching it on TV’ Horschel excited for European Tour debut
McIlroy and Woods to go head-to-head in skins event
PROMOTION Pros: Turn your old stock into cash!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow