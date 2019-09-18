Walker Cup DOESN’T need European players says tournament star

Walker Cup star and recently turned pro Euan Walker has said he ‘likes the tournament the way it is’.



The Scot, who featured in the latest edition of the tournament, pointed towards a shifting dynamic should European Players be welcomed into the fold.

“I don’t think the cup needs it,” Walker told bunkered.co.uk.



“I think the team dynamic would be so much different. It is such a battle all season between all of the GB&I guys who are all playing the same tournaments every week.



“By the end of the season you have quite a tight knit group of guys because you are playing all these tournaments all the time.”

The American’s retained the Walker Cup this year, defeating the GB&I team 15.5-10.5.

24-year-old Walker admitted the addition of some players from Europe would ensure a stronger side, but believes squad selection would be difficult.



“Of course the team would be stronger if you added in the European players but it would be difficult to pick a European team in amateur golf because there’s few tournaments where everyone is compared equally and fairly.



“That’s just my opinion but I just like the tournament the way it is at the moment.”

After missing out on Walker Cup glory, Walker made the decision to ditch his amateur status and turn pro, making his debut at the KLM Open last week.

“I was delighted to make the cut at the KLM and get that first pay-cheque. I certainly didn’t play my best but I played well.



“I was most pleased with the way I dealt with the environment. It was a pretty hectic week trying to find my way around a European Tour event but once the tournament starts you’ve sorted everything and you can just focus on your golf.”