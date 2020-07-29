search
Golf News

Want a personalised video message from a tour pro? Here's how...

By Michael McEwan22 July, 2020
Birthday wishes from your nearest and dearest are great. But a shout-out on your special day from your favourite golfer? That's something money can't buy.

Except now it can. 

Introducing 'Cameo', an American video-sharing website based in Chicago. Cameo was created in 2016 by Steven Galanis, Martin Blencowe and Devon Spinnler Townsend and launched in March 2017. 

The concept is simple: for a fee, fans can request and receive personalised video messages from their favourite celebrities.

In April 2016, Blencowe, a former NFL agent and movie producer, got NFL player Cassius Marsh to videotape himself congratulating one of Blencowe's friends on the birth of his son. The positive reaction to the video and the excitement it created proved to be the 'Eureka!' moment for the business. 

Fast-forward to today and the site has over 30,000 celebs signed up to the platform to offer birthday messages, pep talks, messages of condolence... you name it.

Prices vary depending on the profile of the celeb. Caitlyn Jenner, for example, charges the biggest fee - $2,500 for a 30-second birthday greeting - but there are many others for $10 or less.

As you might expect, many professional golfers have already signed up to the service. Here's a quick rundown of some of those you can call on and how much it will cost you...

• John Daly - £622.50
• Sergio Garcia - £311.25
• David Duval - £166
• Keegan Bradley - £165.17
• Luke Donald - £123.67
• Blair O'Neal - £82.17
• Jamie Lovemark - £62.25
• Lexi Thompson - £41.50
• SiWoo Kim - £41.50

Other well-known faces on the platform include Lord of the Rings star Sam Astin (£244.85), boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard (£249), Alice Cooper (£249) and, erm, Scotland striker turned football pundit Andy Gray (£58.10).

Visit cameo.com to find out more.

