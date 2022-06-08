Want to help find a cure for Parkinson’s? Here’s how you can...

Do you want to play golf while also making a difference to the lives of people living with Parkinson’s?

The 2022 “Par for Parkinson’s” series has been launched by charity Parkinson’s UK, where golfers choose how they get involved.

Money raised from the series goes towards research into treatments and cures for the illness.

Andy McAulay from Fife is one of around 145,000 people living with Parkinson’s in the UK.

When he was diagnosed in 2015, he thought his golf days were finished. However, a chance meeting with Jarlath, another golfer with the disease, led to him picking up his clubs once more.

"I very quickly realised I had made a big mistake and that I could play perfectly well,” Andy said.

“I was kicking myself for just giving up playing without trying to see if I could play or not.

"Jarlath is now one of my best friends. We are regular golfing partners and often play as a pair and it is thanks to him that I got back into playing golf.

“Playing golf is a major part of my social life and my coping mechanism. It gets me out there on the course with other people. I get the social interaction and the physical benefit."

Par for Parkinson’s is also being supported by Scottish golf icon Catriona Matthew and rugby legend Gavin Hastings, whose wife Diane has the condition.

“Parkinson’s UK does so much vital work in researching new treatments but they also provide invaluable support for people living with the condition and their families,” Hastings said.

“All of that work is made possible by donations from generous supporters, and through Par for Parkinson’s I really hope that more people will be inspired to organise an event that will support this great charity.”

“I’ve seen first hand how much Parkinson’s can limit someone and impact their family,” Matthew added.

“Golf has given me so much, it’s great that people can now use the sport as a way to give to Parkinson’s UK. Whether you’re organising a fourball, quiz or golf day, it’s a great way to come together with friends, family and colleagues and make a real difference to the lives of people affected by Parkinson’s.”

Suggestions for fundraising activities include playing 100 holes in a day, taking on three courses in 24 hours or hosting a golf-themed quiz.

To sign up and help make a difference to the lives of people living with Parkinson’s, click here.

