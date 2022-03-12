search
Golf News

Want to make a hole in one? These are the songs you should listen to

By Jamie Hall12 March, 2022
Not all of us are lucky enough to have an ace...but could music be the key?

According to a new study, listening to certain songs could increase your chances of making a hole in one.

Golf Safari SA analysed more than 300,000 songs 998 golf-themed playlists to find out which tracks are most likely to lead to a "1" on the scorecard.

See the full list below...

Lynard

1. Lynyrd Skynyrd: Sweet Home Alabama

2. John Mellencamp: Jack & Diane

3. Creedence Clearwater Revival: Fortunate Son

4. Fleetwood Mac: Dreams

5. Steve Miller Band: The Joker

Creedence Fortunate Son

6. Drake ft Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

7. The Eagles: Take It Easy

8. Luke Combs: When It Rains It Pours

9. The Doobie Brothers: Listen to the Music

10. The Eagles: Hotel California

