Want to make a hole in one? These are the songs you should listen to

Not all of us are lucky enough to have an ace...but could music be the key?
According to a new study, listening to certain songs could increase your chances of making a hole in one.
Golf Safari SA analysed more than 300,000 songs 998 golf-themed playlists to find out which tracks are most likely to lead to a "1" on the scorecard.
See the full list below...
1. Lynyrd Skynyrd: Sweet Home Alabama
2. John Mellencamp: Jack & Diane
3. Creedence Clearwater Revival: Fortunate Son
4. Fleetwood Mac: Dreams
5. Steve Miller Band: The Joker
6. Drake ft Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
7. The Eagles: Take It Easy
8. Luke Combs: When It Rains It Pours
9. The Doobie Brothers: Listen to the Music
10. The Eagles: Hotel California