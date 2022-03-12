Want to make a hole in one? These are the songs you should listen to

Not all of us are lucky enough to have an ace...but could music be the key?

According to a new study, listening to certain songs could increase your chances of making a hole in one.

Golf Safari SA analysed more than 300,000 songs 998 golf-themed playlists to find out which tracks are most likely to lead to a "1" on the scorecard.

See the full list below...

1. Lynyrd Skynyrd: Sweet Home Alabama

2. John Mellencamp: Jack & Diane

3. Creedence Clearwater Revival: Fortunate Son

4. Fleetwood Mac: Dreams

5. Steve Miller Band: The Joker

6. Drake ft Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

7. The Eagles: Take It Easy

8. Luke Combs: When It Rains It Pours

9. The Doobie Brothers: Listen to the Music

10. The Eagles: Hotel California