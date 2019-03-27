search
HomeGolf NewsWant to win a TaylorMade M6 driver? Here's your chance...

Golf News

Want to win a TaylorMade M6 driver? Here's your chance...

By bunkered.co.uk22 March, 2019
Taylor Made M6 You Tube

How would you like the chance to win one of the most talked-about new pieces of golf equipment in 2019 – the TaylorMade M6 driver?

That's what’s up for grabs in our latest YouTube channel subscriber prize draw.

Our YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/bunkered - is the place to watch the latest equipment reviews straight from the bunkered team and get the latest and best instruction from tour pros and PGA pros alike. You’ll also be able to watch some fun interviews, capers and more.

Over 8,000 have subscribed for free to our channel and, as a 'thank you', we are going to hold a prize draw on Thursday, April 4, where one lucky subscriber will win a brand new TaylorMade M6, as used on tour by world No.1 Dustin Johnson and former US PGA champion Jason Day.

How to win

To be eligible to win, all you have to do is subscribe for free to our YouTube channel before 10am on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

That's all there is to it.

Yes, really.

How to subscribe

Subscribing is easy. Just go to our channel - www.youtube.com/bunkered - log-in to your YouTube account and click on the big red SUBSCRIBE button. Simple.

Don't have a YouTube account? Then create one! It's free, easy and will take you no more than 2mins.

It's the best way to keep up-to-date with the latest video content from all of your favourite YouTube channels, including ours, and it could well result in you winning a brand new TaylorMade M6 driver.

What are you waiting for? Subscribe to our channel for free right now and you could be the latest in a long line of lucky bunkered winners.

Visit www.youtube.com/bunkered to get involved.

