Golf News

Want to win The Open? Play the Scottish, says Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan19 July, 2021
Jack Nicklaus has hailed the role the Scottish Open played in Collin Morikawa's Open victory.

Morikawa, 24, won his second major on his Open debut after producing a links golf masterclass at Royal St George's.

Impressive when you consider he had never played links golf until he touched down in Scotland for last week's Scottish Open at The Renaissance. 

The American laboured to a T71 finish in East Lothian but, shortly after getting his hands on the Claret Jug, described what he learned there as "huge" in helping him to victory in Sandwich. 

• The Open: Full prize money payout

• Where will future Opens be played?

The greatest golfer of all time clearly agrees.

Congratulating Morikawa on social media, 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus said: "Collin himself said if he had not played in the Scottish Open the week before, he would not have been as prepared for his first Open Championship. The Scottish Open was REALLY important for him!

"I’ve always been a great believer in the importance of preparation going into any major championship, and preparation in those kinds of conditions is essential to winning. If you want to win, that’s what you’ve got to do. Collin Morikawa did it."

Since moving to a links 'rotation' in 2011, the Scottish Open has proven itself to be an invaluable warm-up for The Open, with a number of players - Darren Clarke, Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and, now, Morikawa - going on to win the Claret Jug the following week.

• Trump wants The Open to return to Turnberry

That has made several players sit up and take notice - Bryson DeChambeau amongst them.

After closing out his week, the American told bunkered.co.uk that he is "absolutely" planning to add the Scottish Open to his schedule next year, where he will make his tournament debut.

