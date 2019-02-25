Want to work for us? This is your chance!

Ever looked at what we do and thought ‘I quite fancy doing that?’



Well, here’s your chance.

We’re looking for a highly enthusiastic, talented and motivated Staff Writer to join our editorial team to work across all of our flagship brands: bunkered, UK Club Golfer and bunkered.co.uk.



Read the full job description below and, if you think you fit the bill, we’d love to hear from you.

Here’s everything you need to know…

JOB TITLE

Staff Writer



REPORTS TO

Golf Editor

EMPLOYED BY

PSP Media Group Ltd

JOB DESCRIPTION

PSP Media Group, publishers of bunkered – the biggest-selling golf magazine in Scotland – is looking for a passionate, ambitious Staff Writer to join its golf team. This is an excellent opportunity to join PSP Media Group’s strong portfolio of golf titles, where you will be expected to report on ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING related to golf across bunkered, UK Club Golfer and bunkered.co.uk.

YOU MUST

• Have a keen interest in golf

• Have the ability to write crisp and engaging copy

• Have a good knowledge and interest in exploring golf’s latest trends

• Be inventive and engaging with your content

• Be able to turn your hand to writing everything from full-length features to eye-catching tweets

• Must have the ability and willingness to engage heavily via social media

YOU WILL

• Have journalism experience

• Have the ability to chase a good story

• Have a driving license and own a car

PLEASE INCLUDE

• Your CV, covering letter, up-to-date photograph and current salary

A competitive salary is offered.

Applications should be emailed to Bryce Ritchie: bryce.ritchie@psp.uk.net

The closing date for applications is March 22, 2019, at 5.30pm.

Contact: Bryce Ritchie

Phone: 0141 353 2222

Email: bryce.ritchie@psp.uk.net

Website: bunkered.co.uk