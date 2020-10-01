Want to work in golf? This is the website for you...

A new service has been launched to provide golf clubs, retailers, manufacturers, resorts and governing bodies worldwide with their own specialist job search platform, making the recruitment process more effective and modernised.



Golf Jobs, the No.1 global jobs platform for the golf industry, provides a dedicated space for employers to list and promote jobs within golf clubs, resorts, product manufacturing, hotel groups and more.

While the site has already established itself with some of the world’s top golf brands and major courses and clubs, it is set to become an invaluable resource for all areas of the industry in the wake of COVID-19 and the recent return to play for golf courses worldwide.



• 'Slip! Slap! Swing!' campaign smashes target

• Research reveals grassroots golf "optimism"

The site brings together job vacancies from around the world onto one platform, making the hiring process simpler for employers and candidates trying to find their ideal match.

Founder and managing director, Darren O’Donnell, created the business as a way of helping to streamline recruitment in all areas of the golf world.



Listen!

ARE EUROS TOO OBSESSED WITH THE RYDER CUP?

“Jobs within the golf industry are incredibly varied and encompass many skillsets, from club managers and PGA professionals to greenkeepers and course managers,” said O’Donnell. “I saw a gap in the market for a dedicated service to help organisations find the right personnel and for passionate candidates to get their start in the industry or continue their career in new avenues.”



• Scots golf pro jailed for £154,000 tax fraud



Through its network of job sites and targeted marketing campaigns, Golf Jobs provides employers with a specialist service that gets their vacancies in front of the right candidates, while also providing the latest industry news and career support.

The company has already worked with some of the top employers in worldwide golf, including Marriott Resorts, St Andrews Golf Club, Burhill Group, England Golf and American Golf.

Moving into a post-lockdown era, Golf Jobs is likely to become a much-needed tool for anyone looking to hire or start a career within the golf industry. The business is already in talks with some national governing bodies like the Asia Golf Federation, Scottish Golf and other associations.

Golf Jobs aims to provide a hiring solution for all needs within the industry and is now able to offer clients a video interviewing solution to help them deal with the current COVID restrictions and engage with candidates faster.



• Watch Rory Sabbatini hit the worst putt of all time



“We developed Golf Jobs to simplify the hiring process and help employers stay in control of costs while increasing the quality and level of candidates they receive,” added O’Donnell. “We are seeing record numbers of candidates coming to our site for jobs due to the current economic impact of COVID.

“With top talent now ready for their next move, we are sure that Golf Jobs can offer an unrivalled service for employers and candidates alike.”

• Find out more at www.golf-jobs.com.