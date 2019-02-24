Want to work in one of the world's most iconic golf shops?

Fancy working in one of the world’s most iconic golf shops? Then keep reading…



Auchterlonies of St Andrews, located just 100 yards from the first tee of the Old Course in St Andrews, is located for a full-time Golf Retail Assistant to join its team.

The ideal candidate should have technical knowledge and previous experience of golf clubs in a retail environment. They will need to be flexible with shifts and be available to work weekends.



Responsibilities will include sales, stock replenishment and providing strong customer service. Strong communication, excellent customer service skills, a positive attitude and good timekeeping are essential.



In return, they’ll get a competitive salary, fantastic working conditions and the opportunity to welcome thousands of visitors from around the world who shop in the store every year.

To find out more, email to jordan@auchterlonies.com

(If you do not receive a reply within 14 days, please assume you have been unsuccessful.)