search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWant to work in one of the world's most iconic golf shops?

Golf News

Want to work in one of the world's most iconic golf shops?

By bunkered.co.uk24 February, 2019
Auchterlonies St Andrews Jobs Golf In Scotland Old Course golf jobs
Auchterlonies Of St Andrews

Fancy working in one of the world’s most iconic golf shops? Then keep reading…

Auchterlonies of St Andrews, located just 100 yards from the first tee of the Old Course in St Andrews, is located for a full-time Golf Retail Assistant to join its team.

The ideal candidate should have technical knowledge and previous experience of golf clubs in a retail environment. They will need to be flexible with shifts and be available to work weekends.

• WATCH - Jutanugarn TOPS drive in Thailand

• DeChambeau under fire for latest temper tantrum

Responsibilities will include sales, stock replenishment and providing strong customer service. Strong communication, excellent customer service skills, a positive attitude and good timekeeping are essential.

• Tiger Woods eats how many meals per day?!

In return, they’ll get a competitive salary, fantastic working conditions and the opportunity to welcome thousands of visitors from around the world who shop in the store every year.

To find out more, email to jordan@auchterlonies.com

(If you do not receive a reply within 14 days, please assume you have been unsuccessful.)

Related Articles - Auchterlonies

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - Jobs

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Old Course

Related Articles - golf jobs

Golf News

Jordan Spieth falls to lowest ranking in over FIVE years
2022 Open Championship host venue announced
Stirling Golf Club to host We Love Golf event
Public inquiry begins into new Highlands course
New Scottish course development inching closer

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow