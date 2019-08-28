search
Was this the best shot on the PGA Tour this year?

Golf News

Was this the best shot on the PGA Tour this year?

By bunkered.co.uk28 August, 2019
Tiger Woods PGA Tour WGC-Mexico Championship FedEx Cup World Golf Championship WGC Best shots Watch
Best Shot Of 2019

The 2018/19 PGA Tour season is in the books but before attention switches to the 2019/20 campaign – which gets underway in a fortnight – it’s worth looking back at what was surely the best shot hit in the last 12 months.

Tiger Woods’ remarkable bunker shot at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

During the second round of the tournament, the 15-time major winner found a fairway bunker off the tee on the par-4 ninth, which left him blocked out behind a tree.

• Tiger Woods undergoes knee surgery

• Nicklaus reacts to Rory winning $15m

Other players might have been tempted to play out sideways or perhaps even scuttle one up under the branches off the tree.

But not Woods. 

Tiger Bunker Shot In Mexico

From fully 132 yards, he hit a huge, dramatic, high fade (basically an intentional slice) which wound up 11 feet from the hole. He then two-putted to save par.

• WATCH - Our round with Ryder Cup star Rafa

It was vintage Woods: both theatrical and brilliant.

Watch it again here…

• MacRae ready for return following cancer surgery

• WATCH - Trump Aberdeen... REVIEWED!

The best shot of the year? We certainly think so.

Can you think of any better? Leave details in our Comments section below.

