Be honest: have you ever thrown or broken a club in a fit of anger?

If so, don't worry - you're not alone. The game can, from time to time, get even the best players in the world a little hot under the collar.



Over the next few pages, we've compiled some of the angriest reactions the pros have had to bad shots.



SPOILER ALERT: Contains lots of Sergio.

Hit the Next button below to get started.