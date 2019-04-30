search
WATCH: 500 balls, 1 day, 1 hole-in-one challenge

By Michael McEwan24 April, 2019
The European Tour's brilliant content team is at it again.

Hot on the heels of the hilarious 'Content Committee' (who can forget 'Monty's Pythons') they laid down a gauntlet to 2016 Ryder Cup star Andy Sullivan.

Could he beat the odd and get a hole-in-one with 500 balls and a whole day at the par-3 11th on The London Club's Heritage Course to play with?

According to most bookies, the chances of a tour pro having a hole-in-one are approximately 2,500-to-1 so the odds were stacked heavily against him.

Even so, the Englishman was game to see if he could succeed where Edoardo Molinari and Brandon Stone failed previously.

Did he succeed? Watch the clip below to find out...

