WATCH: Abraham Ancer hit with two-stroke penalty

Golf News

WATCH: Abraham Ancer hit with two-stroke penalty

By Ryan Crombie09 April, 2021
Abraham Ancer has been retrospectively handed a two-stroke penalty for allowing his club to touch the sand before hitting a shot from a greenside bunker.

The rules violation, which sees the Mexican’s score adjusted from a 73 to a three-over-par 75, came at the par-five 15th and leaves him in a tie for 52nd place, 10 strokes behind leader Justin Rose.

"After Mr. Ancer had signed his scorecard and exited the scoring area, video evidence was reviewed by the Committee regarding a potential breach of Rule 12.2b(1), which states that touching sand in a bunker right behind the ball results in a penalty," Augusta National said.

"The touching of the sand was deemed visible to the naked eye. Had this not been the case, the video evidence would have been disregarded and a penalty would not have been applied."

Ancer, playing in his second Masters, said he had been informed the penalty was for "unintentionally grazing the sand" with his backswing. 

The 30-year-old tweeted a video of the rules infringement. Watch the moment for yourself below.

"While I'm gutted, I can't wait to get after it tomorrow," he tweeted. 

Ancer is scheduled to get his second round underway at 6pm (GMT) alongside playing partners Hideki Matsuyama and Harris English. 

