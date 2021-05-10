WATCH: Adare Manor makes significant course improvements

Adare Manor, the host of the 2027 Ryder Cup, has revealed the extensive course improvements that it has made over the winter months in a stunning new video.

The five-star golf resort, based in Ireland, is well-known for its first-class golf offering and the resort has continued to improve the course for the new golf season.

“The purpose of our winter closure of works here is that it allows us time ahead of golf to get our surfaces ready for the season,” said Alan MacDonnell The Golf Course at Adare Manor Superintendent.

“Everything that we do here is about our team. Our team is large but our team is dedicated to the cause of doing justice to the architect’s dream of smooth, firm and fast surfaces.”

To detail the course improvements, Adare Manor has released a video which outlines the work that goes on behind the scenes into getting a first-class golf course in shape for the new golf season.

You can watch the excellent new video below.

As proof of its class, Adare Manor's golf course has played host to a numer of tour events, including, the Irish Open and the Irish Seniors Open.

In 2015, Irish businessman JP McManus bought Adare Manor for an esitmated €30million and embarked on a redevelopment programme that subsequently secured a deal to host the Ryder Cup in 2027.