search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Adare Manor makes significant course improvements

Golf News

WATCH: Adare Manor makes significant course improvements

By Ryan Crombie07 May, 2021
Adare Manor Ryder Cup Greenkeeping Golf Course Golf in Ireland
Adare Manor

Adare Manor, the host of the 2027 Ryder Cup, has revealed the extensive course improvements that it has made over the winter months in a stunning new video.

The five-star golf resort, based in Ireland, is well-known for its first-class golf offering and the resort has continued to improve the course for the new golf season.

“The purpose of our winter closure of works here is that it allows us time ahead of golf to get our surfaces ready for the season,” said Alan MacDonnell The Golf Course at Adare Manor Superintendent. 

“Everything that we do here is about our team. Our team is large but our team is dedicated to the cause of doing justice to the architect’s dream of smooth, firm and fast surfaces.”

To detail the course improvements, Adare Manor has released a video which outlines the work that goes on behind the scenes into getting a first-class golf course in shape for the new golf season.

You can watch the excellent new video below.

As proof of its class, Adare Manor's golf course has played host to a numer of tour events, including, the Irish Open and the Irish Seniors Open.

In 2015, Irish businessman JP McManus bought Adare Manor for an esitmated €30million and embarked on a redevelopment programme that subsequently secured a deal to host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Adare Manor

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Greenkeeping

Related Articles - Golf Course

Related Articles - Golf in Ireland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! – Three of the best 2021 models compared
taylormade putters 2021
play button
STABLEFORD - HOW DOES IT WORK?
Stableford
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Plans submitted for brand new Ayrshire golf course
Robert MacIntyre targeting Ryder Cup place
It's official! US PGA to be played on longest course in major history
US PGA Championship: The 2021 field in full
WATCH: Yobs smash car window at popular driving range

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
See all videos right arrow