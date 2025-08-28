Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Is there anything Andy Murray can’t do?

The former men’s tennis world No.1 has won Wimbledon, won the US Open and even an Olympic gold medal.

Well, now he can add an eagle on 18 at the Old Course in St Andrews to his remarkable haul of sporting achievements. And to make matters more special, he did it during his first ever round on the iconic course.

Murray, who signed a deal with Callaway Gin March, was playing with fellow brand ambassador Inci Mehmet when the Scot holed an outrageous putt from the Valley of Sin.

“That’s some putt Andy,” she said in a video posted by the equipment giants. “That is some putt.”

Murray’s celebration matched the effort, and amid applause from a decent gallery, he said: “I can’t believe that’s gone in. Oh wow. There you go, that will work on social media I think.”

And he was right. The video has since been viewed over 46,000 times on Callaway Golf’s X account and hit 25,000 likes on Instagram.

“Take a bow Andy,” Mehmet replied to the video. PGA professional and Callaway ambassador Trey Niven posted: “SCENEESS.”

Other social media users saw the funny side: “He showed more emotion than winning Wimbledon,” one said.

“Ooo look at me I’m Andy Murray I won Wimbledon, I make eagles at iconic golf holes. Leave something for the rest of us,” another wrote.

It was no fluke, meanwhile, as Murray is believed to play to a handicap of around one, despite only playing properly for around a year.

When the Dunblane man retired from tennis in 2019, he was a seven handicap. But Murray has quickly impressed since switching his racket for clubs.

He made his debut in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth last year and is set to compete in the event again in two weeks.