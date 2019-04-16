search
Golf News

WATCH: Andy Murray swaps tennis racquet for golf clubs

By Michael McEwan16 April, 2019
Did Tiger Woods’ Masters victory inspire you to go out and play golf yesterday

It certainly seems to have had that effect on tennis star Sir Andy Murray.  

The Scot’s mum, Judy, posted a short clip of the two-time Wimbledon champion, three-time grand slam winner and former world No.1 bashing a drive away at an unnamed golf course.

Decent swing, that – and just look at the amount of sauce as he watches the flight of his ball!

• Tiger: "The quest for 18 is back on"

• Tiger enjoys rankings bump after Masters win

Like Woods, Murray is no stranger to career threatening injuries. Just three months ago, he revealed that he didn’t expect to play beyond Wimbledon this year. He has since undergone a major hip operation and, if this swing is anything to go, it looks like it’s holding up well. 

 Hopefully, his is the next great sporting comeback we all get to enjoy.  

