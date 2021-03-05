WATCH: Billy Horschel hits back at heckler

As fans have gradually started to return to the PGA Tour, so too have the moronic comments from outside the ropes.

Just ask Billy Horschel.

The American was playing in the opening round of this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill when he was pounced upon by a heckler.

• Tiger Woods: Warrant issued for car's 'black box'

• European Tour lines up new 'Florida Swing'

• Scots pro determined to make up for lost time in 2021

When his birdie putt at the par-4 ninth missed to the right of the hole, a spectator was heard to shout: "Bad read, Billy!"

Horschel immediately glared round in the direction of the fan and, after composing himself and tapping in for par, he decided to give the guy a taste of his own medicine.

“There’s a reason why I’m on that side of the rope and you’re on that side,” Horschel hi back.

“I think my talent level’s just a touch better.”

• What YOU can learn from Collin Morikawa

• Monty heaps praise on 'exciting' MacIntyre

Watch the incident below...

Billy Horschel gets chirped by a spectator, decides to *awkwardly* chirp back.pic.twitter.com/NTMwXbuYVo — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) March 4, 2021

Horschel, 34, has won three times on the PGA Tour and was the FedEx Cup champion in 2014. In little over a decade as a pro, he has made more than $26million in on-course earnings alone. "A touch better" indeed.

That said, Thursday wasn't a particularly good day for the Florida man. He carded a two-over-par 74 to be eight shots off the early lead shared by Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners.