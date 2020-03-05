WATCH - Bob MacIntyre hits GIGANTIC drive in Qatar

Robert MacIntyre has his sights set on cracking the world's top-50 by the end of March - and if he keeps hitting bombs like this, he'll be in with a good chance.
The Scot, currently ranked 67th, knows that getting into the top-50 by then will earn him an invitation from Augusta National to play in next month's Masters Tournament.
A good week in the Qatar Masters will go some way towards helping him get there. He's off to a good start, too, opening his title tilt with a three-under 68.
However, it's not his score so much as a tee shot early in his round that has got people talking.
Stepping onto the tee of the 593-yard par-15th - his sixth hole of the day after starting on the tenth - MacIntyre was already going along nicely at two-under-par, when he unleashed this monster drive.
Check it out...
409-yard drive @robert1lefty#QatarMasterspic.twitter.com/otCUtAAd1u— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 5, 2020
How far, we hear you ask? Oh, just 409 yards! FOUR-HUNDRED AND NINE!
Now, yes, it got a generous bounce off the cart path - but still, 409 yards isn't to be sniffed at and is comfortably more than MacIntyre's driving distance average for the season to date (305.9).
The European Tour doesn't publish a list of the longest drives recorded. The PGA Tour does, however. The current longest drive recorded on the world's richest circuit so far this year is a 449-yard howitzer launched by Justin Thomas on the second hole in the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.