Golf News

WATCH: Bob MacIntyre makes hole in one at Zurich Classic

By Jamie Hall21 April, 2022
Scotland’s No.1 Robert MacIntyre made a stunning hole in one during the first round of the Zurich Classic.

Playing with fellow Scot Martin Laird, MacIntyre drained his tee shot at the 207-yard par-three 14th at TPC Louisiana.

He wasn’t a fan of the shot after it left the clubface, but that didn’t matter as it ended up in the hole.

It took him a few moments to realise it had dropped – but his delight was clear.

The ace sent the Scottish pair to six-under, just a shot behind the leaders at the time.

Watch the moment for yourself...

