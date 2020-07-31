WATCH - Brooks Koepka makes fun of Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have never exactly been bosom buddies.

So, it should surprise nobody that it was the four-time major champion who was the first to poke fun at his fellow American over 'Ant-Gate'.

We'll get to the joke in a moment. First, though, a quick recap.

During yesterday's opening round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, DeChambeau asked for relief after hitting his tee shot into the left rough on the par-4 seventh.



His justification for wanting the free drop was that he believed he had seen a fire ant emerging from a hole in the ground close to where his ball was resting up against several twigs.

His protests fell on deaf ears, however, and he ended up carding a double-bogey.

Which brings us to today.

After driving into the exact same position, Koepka decided to have a bit of fun at his arch-rival's expense.

Watch and listen...

"Very good Brooks!"



Brooks Koepka couldn't resist a dig at Bryson DeChambeau after finding himself by the same tree that was the subject of an anthill ruling on Thursday in Memphis...



Watch the FedEx St. Jude Invitational live on Sky Sports Golf: https://t.co/PXMxOr87jPpic.twitter.com/IwpvREgxLf — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 31, 2020

Well played, Brooks. Well played.

Just last week, Koepka was dismissive of DeChambeau's big-hitting exploits and, in an interview with Golfweek this week, he described the pair's relationship - or lack thereof.

"We’re two totally different people," said Koepka. "He wouldn’t be anyone I would hang out with outside of golf, and I think he would say the same thing. Which is totally cool. There’s nothing wrong with that. Just two completely different personalities. I’ve got no issue with him. He’s just never going to be my best friend, we’ll put it that way."