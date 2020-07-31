search
WATCH - Brooks Koepka makes fun of Bryson DeChambeau

Golf News

WATCH - Brooks Koepka makes fun of Bryson DeChambeau

By Michael McEwan31 July, 2020
Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational TPC Southwind world golf championships PGA Tour Tour News
Brooks Koepka Pokes Fun At Bryson De Chambeau

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have never exactly been bosom buddies. 

So, it should surprise nobody that it was the four-time major champion who was the first to poke fun at his fellow American over 'Ant-Gate'. 

We'll get to the joke in a moment. First, though, a quick recap.

During yesterday's opening round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, DeChambeau asked for relief after hitting his tee shot into the left rough on the par-4 seventh. 

• Major champions WD from US PGA

• Bryson has made his wildest claim to date

• Former world No.1 announces split from coach

His justification for wanting the free drop was that he believed he had seen a fire ant emerging from a hole in the ground close to where his ball was resting up against several twigs. 

His protests fell on deaf ears, however, and he ended up carding a double-bogey.

Which brings us to today.

After driving into the exact same position, Koepka decided to have a bit of fun at his arch-rival's expense. 

Watch and listen...

Well played, Brooks. Well played.

Just last week, Koepka was dismissive of DeChambeau's big-hitting exploits and, in an interview with Golfweek this week, he described the pair's relationship - or lack thereof.

"We’re two totally different people," said Koepka. "He wouldn’t be anyone I would hang out with outside of golf, and I think he would say the same thing. Which is totally cool. There’s nothing wrong with that. Just two completely different personalities. I’ve got no issue with him. He’s just never going to be my best friend, we’ll put it that way."

