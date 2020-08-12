WATCH - Bryson DeChambeau holes monster putt at US PGA

He has enjoyed plenty of attention lately for his huge drives but it was a massive putt that had everybody talking about Bryson DeChambeau during the third round of the US PGA.

The 26-year-old American holed an improbable birdie on the final hole at TPC Harding Park from almost 100 feet - 95 feet and five inches, to be precise.

For context, that's the longest putt recorded on the PGA Tour since 2017.

The huge bomb was the final act of a four-under 66 for DeChambeau which puts him six-under for the championship and in with a chance to win his first major on Sunday.

Check out the world No.7's incredible effort...

How good is that?!

Afterwards, DeChambeau talked reporters through his mammoth effort.

"I didn't hit that great of a drive off the tee box," he said. "I thought the wind was more off the right and it just didn't really help it back into the fairway. Got in the bunker. Had a really nice lie but I just kind of chunked it a little bit. Came up a little short and, you know, I walked it off, 96 feet.

"I just said to myself, well, I think this line looks pretty good. We've been doing a lot of speed testing out there so I knew I had to hit it like 130 feet relative to all of our stuff and you know for me I just felt like I hit it 130 feet and I was able to start it on line and saw it kept going closer and closer to the hole and eventually dropped.

"Those moments, you just have to look back and laugh and appreciate what the game is because that stuff happens at random points in time in life, and this was a pretty good random moment to do it in."

DeChambeau now goes into the final round with a more than realistic chance of winning his maiden major.

He admits that holding the Wanamaker trophy would be the ultimate reward for the incredible physical transformation he has put himself through over the last 12 months.

"I'm proud of myself that I've been able to change my body, change everything, and give myself a chance to win tomorrow," he said. "That's something I think is difficult to do when somebody goes and changes themselves. There's usually a little struggle with that. So, I really am blessed and proud that I'm able to be healthy and have the ability to compete for a major championship come tomorrow."