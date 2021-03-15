WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau tops tee shot at PLAYERS Championship

There’s absolutely no denying that Bryson DeCheambeau is one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world right now.



But, as is often the case in golf, even the best can be made to look silly - especially at TPC Sawgrass.

DeChambeau, who currently leads the Strokes Gained off the tee stats on the PGA Tour, was made to look foolish on the par-4 fourth hole after topping his ball into the water just 100 yards in front of him.



The US Open Champ, who is seeking back-to-back victories at this week’s PLAYERS Championship, took his drop on the tee box in front of him, before firing his third shot into the trees right of the green.

He managed to escape the hole with just a double bogey.

Watch the shot for yourself.



Bizarre happenings in the final pairing. pic.twitter.com/c7x6LNvFFC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2021

Lee Westwood, playing alongside DeChambeau in the final group for the second week running, played an equally poor shot, sending his tee shot into the water.