WATCH - Bubba Watson takes WILD line off the tee

It was the great David St Hubbins who remarked that there's "such a fine line between stupid and clever".



Bubba Watson straddled that line to eye-watering effect on Saturday at the Zozo Championship.

Stepping onto the tee of the par-5 sixth hole at Accordia Golf Narashino CC, the two-time Masters champion stunned onlookers when he pegged up his ball - and turned sideways.



Rather than play the left-to-right sharp dogleg like, say, a normal person, Watson decided to take an alternative approach - and it was borderline genius.



He powered a drive between the trees to the side of the tee, over a pond and a further cluster of trees, shortening the hole significantly.



Check out the evidence...



Do not adjust your phone...



Unfortunately for Bubba, his aggression yielded little reward as he ended up parring the hole. However, in a tweet afterwards, he stood by his bold strategy.



"I had a swing so I had a shot," said the 40-year-old.

