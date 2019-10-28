WATCH - Bubba Watson takes WILD line off the tee

It was the great David St Hubbins who remarked that there's "such a fine line between stupid and clever".
Bubba Watson straddled that line to eye-watering effect on Saturday at the Zozo Championship.
Stepping onto the tee of the par-5 sixth hole at Accordia Golf Narashino CC, the two-time Masters champion stunned onlookers when he pegged up his ball - and turned sideways.
Rather than play the left-to-right sharp dogleg like, say, a normal person, Watson decided to take an alternative approach - and it was borderline genius.
He powered a drive between the trees to the side of the tee, over a pond and a further cluster of trees, shortening the hole significantly.
Check out the evidence...
Do not adjust your phone...— GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) October 27, 2019
This was indeed a @BubbaWatson tee shot 😧 pic.twitter.com/4EGFZfx3hx
Unfortunately for Bubba, his aggression yielded little reward as he ended up parring the hole. However, in a tweet afterwards, he stood by his bold strategy.
"I had a swing so I had a shot," said the 40-year-old.