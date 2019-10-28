search
WATCH - Bubba Watson takes WILD line off the tee

Golf News

WATCH - Bubba Watson takes WILD line off the tee

By Michael McEwan28 October, 2019
It was the great David St Hubbins who remarked that there's "such a fine line between stupid and clever".

Bubba Watson straddled that line to eye-watering effect on Saturday at the Zozo Championship.

Stepping onto the tee of the par-5 sixth hole at Accordia Golf Narashino CC, the two-time Masters champion stunned onlookers when he pegged up his ball - and turned sideways.

Rather than play the left-to-right sharp dogleg like, say, a normal person, Watson decided to take an alternative approach - and it was borderline genius.

He powered a drive between the trees to the side of the tee, over a pond and a further cluster of trees, shortening the hole significantly.

Check out the evidence...

Unfortunately for Bubba, his aggression yielded little reward as he ended up parring the hole. However, in a tweet afterwards, he stood by his bold strategy.

"I had a swing so I had a shot," said the 40-year-old.

