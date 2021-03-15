search
WATCH - Byeong-Hun An suffers nightmare on 17 at Sawgrass

Golf News

WATCH - Byeong-Hun An suffers nightmare on 17 at Sawgrass

By Michael McEwan11 March, 2021
Byeong-Hun An The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Tour News Watch
Byeong Hun An

The par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass has been the undoing of many golfers' PLAYERS Championship prospects.

To that list, you can now add Byeong-Hun An.

The 29-year-old was one-over for the day when he arrived on the tee of the so-called 'Island Hole' during the first round of this year's tournament. 

By the time he made his way to the 18th, he was NINE-over. 

• PGA Tour introduces 'Bryson Rule' for Sawgrass

• Rory has no plans to change coach or caddie

• Bob Mac holes impossible shot at Sawgrass

The South Korean dunked not one, not two, not three, but FOUR balls in the water, eventually signing for an octuple-bogey 11.

Yikes!

Have a look at how the debacle unfolded...

The only consolation for An is that this isn't the worst score posted by a player on the 17th. 

That dubious honour belongs to Bob Tway who had a 12 there in 2005. 

Granted, it's not much of a consolation, but still.

• Popular Scots municipal course under threat

• Win a Motocaddy PRO 3000 laser rangefinder

The winner of the 2015 BMW PGA Championship and, six years earlier, the US Amateur, An is still looking for his maiden victory on the PGA Tour. 

And thanks to the notorious 17th hole, it doesn't look as though that will change this week. 

