WATCH - Celtic captain Scott Brown nails drive in Dubai

With the Premier League on a mid-season break, most of Scotland’s top football teams have left Scotland behind for some warm weather training.



Current league leaders Celtic are no different, having swapped their regular Lennoxtown training ground for Dubai, where they're prepping for the second half of the season.

But that’s not to say it’s all work and no play.



• Golfers salute retiring tennis great Andy Murray

• New bag for top Scottish caddie Connelly



The players have still found time to unwind, which, for captain Scott Brown, full-back Mikael Lustig, forward Michael Johnstone and centre-half Jack Hendry, meant heading for the golf course.

Brown, a handy golfer, later took to Instagram to show off his swing.

You might want the volume up for this one – but be warned: there are some naughty words in there!

• Top coach makes huge claim about Jordan Speith

• OPINION: Why Paul Lawrie is entitled to feel Ryder Cup disappointment



Whilst there, the Celtic players also met up with former Turnberry pro Michael Sweenie – now based at the European Tour Performance Institute in the UAE – who shared some pics with the Hoops stars on Twitter.