search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH - Celtic captain Scott Brown nails drive in Dubai

Golf News

WATCH - Celtic captain Scott Brown nails drive in Dubai

By bunkered.co.uk12 January, 2019
Scott Brown Celtic FC Dubai Celebrity golfers European Tour Performance Institute ETPI Michael Sweenie Twitter Instagram
Scott Brown Drive

With the Premier League on a mid-season break, most of Scotland’s top football teams have left Scotland behind for some warm weather training.

Current league leaders Celtic are no different, having swapped their regular Lennoxtown training ground for Dubai, where they're prepping for the second half of the season.

But that’s not to say it’s all work and no play.

• Golfers salute retiring tennis great Andy Murray

• New bag for top Scottish caddie Connelly

The players have still found time to unwind, which, for captain Scott Brown, full-back Mikael Lustig, forward Michael Johnstone and centre-half Jack Hendry, meant heading for the golf course.

Brown, a handy golfer, later took to Instagram to show off his swing.

You might want the volume up for this one – but be warned: there are some naughty words in there!

View this post on Instagram

🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by @ broony08 on

• Top coach makes huge claim about Jordan Speith

• OPINION: Why Paul Lawrie is entitled to feel Ryder Cup disappointment

Whilst there, the Celtic players also met up with former Turnberry pro Michael Sweenie – now based at the European Tour Performance Institute in the UAE – who shared some pics with the Hoops stars on Twitter.

Related Articles - Celtic FC

Related Articles - Dubai

Related Articles - Celebrity golfers

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Instagram

Golf News

Ho-Sung Choi's slo-mo swing is the only video you need to see today
Shane Lowry reveals "goal" after Abu Dhabi win
Who is the highest earner on the PGA Tour without a win?
Dream Saturday looms for Scots duo in Abu Dhabi
Padraig Harrington hints at reducing captains’ picks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow