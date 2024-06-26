Sign up for our daily newsletter

Charley Hull seems to be enjoying life as golf’s latest viral sensation.

A clip of the two-time LPGA champion “ripping darts”, as our American chums say, while signing autographs went round the social media world ahead of the US Women’s Open.

World No 1 Nelly Korda, like the rest of us, found it very amusing…

And it also led to this wonderful back-and-forth between Hull and a fan…

But the English star’s smoke show didn’t stop there after a clip from last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship emerged of a fan asking Hull to scribble her autograph on a cigarette for him.

“Could you sign my dart?” he asks.

“I don’t how I can do that – I’ll just put CH,” the 28-year-old smirks before she moves onto the next fan.

• Tiger Woods spotted smoking in Las Vegas

• Charley Hull has nightmare ahead of women’s major

Hull will team up with BFF Georgia Hall for this week’s Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Michigan, and the pair revealed they are collectively known as “the rose and thorn”.

Why?

Well, when the pair asked a friend to describe them, he replied: “Georgia, you’re the lovely English rose. Charley, you’re the thorn.”

Hall explained: “But there’s lots of thorns around the rose, so you protect me.”

“I protect her,” Hull added.

As for their walk up song, the pair have opted for Saweetie’s ‘Best Friend’ – of which they treated the world to a quick rendition.

Enjoy…

