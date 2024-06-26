Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Charley Hull seems to be enjoying life as golf’s latest viral sensation.

A clip of the two-time LPGA champion “ripping darts”, as our American chums say, while signing autographs went round the social media world ahead of the US Women’s Open.

World No 1 Nelly Korda, like the rest of us, found it very amusing…

🦁☢️Girls chopping it up. Looks like Nelly Korda has a photo open of Charley Hull ripping a dart yesterday 😅🚬 [📸@jeffkmarsh ] Official Instagram pic.twitter.com/sKqhFcFho0 — NELLYLEGION (@NellyLegion) May 29, 2024

And it also led to this wonderful back-and-forth between Hull and a fan…

“Come on Charley rip that thing.” “Hope you’re talking about my driver.” 🐐 pic.twitter.com/LPEX67AMBs — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 2, 2024

But the English star’s smoke show didn’t stop there after a clip from last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship emerged of a fan asking Hull to scribble her autograph on a cigarette for him.

👱🏻‍♀️✍️🚬 LPGA star Charley Hull signed a fans dart at the Women’s PGA Championship last week. (Via: hatchfence/TT) @WhiskeyRiff pic.twitter.com/pGg2adPFvh — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 25, 2024

“Could you sign my dart?” he asks.

“I don’t how I can do that – I’ll just put CH,” the 28-year-old smirks before she moves onto the next fan.

• Tiger Woods spotted smoking in Las Vegas

• Charley Hull has nightmare ahead of women’s major

Hull will team up with BFF Georgia Hall for this week’s Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Michigan, and the pair revealed they are collectively known as “the rose and thorn”.

Why?

Well, when the pair asked a friend to describe them, he replied: “Georgia, you’re the lovely English rose. Charley, you’re the thorn.”

Hall explained: “But there’s lots of thorns around the rose, so you protect me.”

“I protect her,” Hull added.

As for their walk up song, the pair have opted for Saweetie’s ‘Best Friend’ – of which they treated the world to a quick rendition.

Enjoy…

Charley Hull remains a press conference dynamo. pic.twitter.com/vnoMOB16Gq — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 25, 2024