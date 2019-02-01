WATCH: Colin Montgomerie stars in hilarious European Tour vid

Fair play to Colin Montgomerie.

You can say what you like about the eight-time European Tour No.1... but you can’t say he doesn’t have a sense of humour.

A week after the European Tour’s brilliant “Content Committee” sketch went viral, the 55-year-old Scot has taken Henrik Stenson’s “suggestion” on-board and filmed a pilot for “Monty’s Pythons”.

• Jordan and Patrick hug it out at Torrey

• Crows ruining rounds at popular English club

(Well, not quite, it’s just the latest piece of social media brilliance from the folks at the tour but hats off to Monty for being a good sport and playing along).

• Pundit: Phil 'will complete career slam' in '19



This really is great. Have a watch below.

Looking forward to an exciting new chapter of my career. Thanks to #TheContentCommittee for commissioning #MontysPythonspic.twitter.com/oNyjGd59xi — Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) January 25, 2019

And here’s a reminder of the clip that inspired it...