WATCH: Colin Montgomerie stars in hilarious European Tour vid

Golf News

WATCH: Colin Montgomerie stars in hilarious European Tour vid

By bunkered.co.uk26 January, 2019
Colin Montgomerie Monty's Pythons European Tour Social media Twitter The Content Committee Video Watch
Montys Pythons

Fair play to Colin Montgomerie.

You can say what you like about the eight-time European Tour No.1... but you can’t say he doesn’t have a sense of humour.

A week after the European Tour’s brilliant “Content Committee” sketch went viral, the 55-year-old Scot has taken Henrik Stenson’s “suggestion” on-board and filmed a pilot for “Monty’s Pythons”.

• Jordan and Patrick hug it out at Torrey

• Crows ruining rounds at popular English club

(Well, not quite, it’s just the latest piece of social media brilliance from the folks at the tour but hats off to Monty for being a good sport and playing along).

• Pundit: Phil 'will complete career slam' in '19

This really is great. Have a watch below. 

And here’s a reminder of the clip that inspired it...

