search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH - Dustin Johnson hits THREE in the water on one hole at 3M Open

Golf News

WATCH - Dustin Johnson hits THREE in the water on one hole at 3M Open

By bunkered.co.uk23 July, 2020
Dustin Johnson PGA Tour 3M Open TPC Twin Cities Tour News Watch
Dustin Johnson Three In The Water At 3 M Open

Dustin Johnson was the betting favourite going into this week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Instead, he’s propping up the leaderboard.

The former world No.1 opened with a seven-over 78 to sit dead last at the time of writing in this week’s PGA Tour event.

Johnson, the winner of the Travelers Championship less than a month ago, came into the tournament on the back of a missed cut after back-to-back rounds of 80 in last week’s Memorial Tournament.

• COVID 'unease' behind Beef's withdrawal

• Pepperell explains why his home club banned him

• Brooks not bothered by big-hitting Bryson

Most of the damage was done in a wretched front nine, which saw him close his outward half with a bogey, a double-bogey and a quadruple-bogey.

That included four balls in the water, including three on the par-5 18th – his ninth – alone. After a perfect 332-yard drive, Johnson found the water with his second shot. His next ball also went in the drink, as did his next. Finally, at the fourth time of asking, he finally found the green, knocking it to within three feet for a tap-in nine.

Watch the footage:

It all added up to another disappointing day for the former US Open champion, who is now a combined 23-over-par for his last three rounds.

Still, give the 36-year-old credit for fronting up and facing the media afterwards. 

• Tom Cruise lands at top UK golf course

• Rahm moves to world No.1 with Memorial win

Asked what part of his game has been the biggest struggle for him over the past few weeks, he said: “It's just my iron play. I feel like I'm driving it well. The first six or seven holes, I hit it close and then the rest of the day kind of struggled a little bit with iron play.

“Kind of the same last week, I just struggled with my iron play and makes it difficult.”

--

UPDATE - Since this story was published, Johnson has withdrawn from the 3M Open citing a back injury.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - 3M Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Watch

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ex-England footballer resigns from golf club over 'racist abuse'
WATCH - Brooks Koepka makes fun of Bryson DeChambeau
English town can build 1,000 new homes - if it hosts Ryder Cup!
Scots golf facility to stage visitor competition this weekend
Major champions withdraw from US PGA

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow