WATCH: Dustin Johnson smacks marshall in BUM with wayward shot

When you're trying to win a major, you need all the luck you can get.

And if that means a generous ricochet off a marshall's bahookie, so be it.

Dustin Johnson got precisely that with his second shot into the fourth during Saturday's third round.

Left with 173 yards from the left rough, the two-time major champ sent one flying towards the thick stuff to the left of the green, from where he would have had struggled to save par.

Fortunately for him - less so for the chap in the red shirt - Johnson's ball cannoned into the rear end of a crouching marshall, sending his ball spinning back down to the front of the green.

TV cameras caught the moment...

That's going to hurt! 👀



Dustin Johnson gets a little help from a marshal who seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time! 😲



Watch #TheOpen live on @SkySportsGolf 📺 pic.twitter.com/qjXxre1os9 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 17, 2021

Ouch!

However, to look at the marshall, you would never have known it hurt. He barely even flinched!

The intervention also failed to do much good for Johnson, who started the final round four shots adrift of leader Louis Oosthuizen. He ended up making bogey regardless, derailing his hopes of adding the Claret Jug to the US Open and Masters titles he already has to his name.





