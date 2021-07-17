search
WATCH: Dustin Johnson smacks marshall in BUM with wayward shot

Golf News

WATCH: Dustin Johnson smacks marshall in BUM with wayward shot

By Michael McEwan17 July, 2021
Dustin Johnson

When you're trying to win a major, you need all the luck you can get. 

And if that means a generous ricochet off a marshall's bahookie, so be it. 

Dustin Johnson got precisely that with his second shot into the fourth during Saturday's third round.

Left with 173 yards from the left rough, the two-time major champ sent one flying towards the thick stuff to the left of the green, from where he would have had struggled to save par. 

• Bob Mac sizzles at sun-kissed St George's

• Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton's latest outbursts

Fortunately for him - less so for the chap in the red shirt - Johnson's ball cannoned into the rear end of a crouching marshall, sending his ball spinning back down to the front of the green.

TV cameras caught the moment...

Ouch!

However, to look at the marshall, you would never have known it hurt. He barely even flinched!

• Louis leads the way in record-breaking style

The intervention also failed to do much good for Johnson, who started the final round four shots adrift of leader Louis Oosthuizen. He ended up making bogey regardless, derailing his hopes of adding the Claret Jug to the US Open and Masters titles he already has to his name.

TICKET-ballot.jpg#asset:1037468

Enter the 150th Open Ticket Ballot

A ticket ballot for The 150th Open - taking place in St Andrews in 2022 - is now open. Click here to register your interest in being part of golf history.

