It’s hardly a hold-the-front-page revelation to point out that Dustin Johnson is a very talented man.



You don’t get to be a 20-time winner on the PGA Tour, a major champion, a winner of six World Golf Championship, and the world No.1 by playing average golf.

Even so, the video you’re about to watch will give you a new found appreciation for DJ’s skills.

The 35-year-old was filmed last week giving a clinic at his new Dustin Johnson Golf School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.



So far, so normal.

Except here’s the deal: he was filmed swinging the club left-handed… and it’s damn impressive.

Check out the footage below…

DJ could legit break 80 as a lefty. pic.twitter.com/BKTTf8u1nP — Skratch (@Skratch) March 9, 2019

How many of you wish you could swing the golf club this well with your dominant hand, never mind your weaker hand?



DJ is in imperious form heading into the year’s first major championship, the Masters, in little over four weeks’ time. He has already won twice in 2019 – the Saudi International and the WGC-Mexico Championship – and has two other top tens on the PGA Tour so far this year.

Can he bag his second major next month? You know what they say: Augusta does suit ‘lefties’…