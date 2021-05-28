search
WATCH: Erik van Rooyen destroys tee marker during PGA tantrum

Golf News

WATCH: Erik van Rooyen destroys tee marker during PGA tantrum

By bunkered.co.uk22 May, 2021
Erik Van rooyen US PGA Championship Kiawah Island Major Championships Watch Matt Wallace Gareth Lord
Erik Van Rooyen Tantrum

Erik van Rooyen went from nicely-placed after day one of the US PGA to missing the cut. 

The South African opened with a level-par 72 at Kiawah Island but slumped to a nine-over 81 in round two to bring his week to a premature close.

It was a hugely disappointing day for the 31-year-old - and his frustrations boiled over when he rinsed his tee shot into the water at the par-3 17th. 

• US PGA 2021: Round 3 tee times in full

• Bob Mac continues awesome major streak

• Mickelson rolls back years to share US PGA lead

The normally placid van Rooyen reacted furiously, taking several swipes at the tee markers. After almost striking a spectator with shrapnel, he took another angry swing that sent Gareth Lord - the caddie of his playing partner Matt Wallace - ducking for cover.

Have a look at the incident here...

Lord, one of the most experienced caddies on tour who has had success with the likes of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, was clearly unimpressed by van Rooyen's antics and appeared to snub his offer of a handshake on the 18th green. 

• Record prize money announced for US PGA

Watch...

Draw your own conclusions as to what Lord said here but safe to say it wasn't "thanks for your company".

Lord, of course, had the last laugh.

As van Rooyen was packing his bags, he and Wallace are well positioned to make a weekend charge at the second men's major of 2021. They are currently two-over, seven back of co-leaders Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen. 

