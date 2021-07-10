search
Golf News

WATCH: Extraordinary moment lightning strikes ball in mid-air

By bunkered.co.uk10 July, 2021
They say your chances of being struck by lightning are 300,000 to 1.

So, we’re going to go ahead and suggest that the odds of a golf ball travelling at almost 100mph through the air being struck by a bolt are much, much longer.

Yet that’s exactly what happened at a driving range in San Antonio earlier this week – and, fortunately, in this day and age of smartphone technology, somebody just so happened to be filming it.

The extraordinary clip, below, shows 18-year-old Tomas Enrique Gomez hitting a shot at a TopGolf in the Texas city on Thursday. 

According to the MailOnline, he was there with his brother, Andres, 15, and his sister Natalia, 16, along with friends Madison Gonzalez, 17, Michael Vasquez, 16 Jerry Ibarra, and Arlette Ibarra, 15.

It was Arlette who captured this incredible clip…

“I was just glad that it hit the ball instead of me,” Gomez told MailOnline.

A representative from TopGolf added: “Immediately following the strike, we followed our safety protocol and everyone was moved inside. We typically don't have guests evacuate the building, but instead bring everyone inside until the storm passes.”

