WATCH: Fans turn TPC Sawgrass into water slide

Golf News

WATCH: Fans turn TPC Sawgrass into water slide

By Jamie Hall12 March, 2022
The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass The Players PGA Tour Tour News
Sawgrass Water Slide

There might have been little golf to speak of at the Players Championship – but that didn’t stop some fans from enjoying themselves.

Play at TPC Sawgrass has been wrecked by bad weather, with the first round still not completed on Saturday morning.

There are likely to be further delays since play will not begin until 11am local time at the earliest – around 4pm in the UK.

• The PGA Tour's little-known Players rule

• Players Championship hit by weather delays

However, even though there has not been much golf for them to enjoy, some fans still made the most of the experience.

With the downpour making the grass slippery, a group decided to make use of the hill surrounding the left of the par-3 17th.

Watch them in action below...

