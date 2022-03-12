WATCH: Fans turn TPC Sawgrass into water slide

There might have been little golf to speak of at the Players Championship – but that didn’t stop some fans from enjoying themselves.

Play at TPC Sawgrass has been wrecked by bad weather, with the first round still not completed on Saturday morning.

There are likely to be further delays since play will not begin until 11am local time at the earliest – around 4pm in the UK.

However, even though there has not been much golf for them to enjoy, some fans still made the most of the experience.

With the downpour making the grass slippery, a group decided to make use of the hill surrounding the left of the par-3 17th.

Watch them in action below...

Not the entertainment we expected at 17. pic.twitter.com/nDA74iUxr3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2022