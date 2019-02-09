WATCH - Flagstick IN or OUT? Edoardo Molinari's study reveals all

In or out?



That has been the question faced by us golfers since the new Rules of Golf came in on January 1, which gives us the option of whether we want to putt with the flagstick in or not.

So far, opinion among tour pros has been rather split. Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott have predominantly been putting with the flagstick in, while Justin Thomas said he 'couldn't take himself seriously' if he did.

Edoardo Molinari, however, thinks he has the definitive answer.

The Italian, who is widely regarded as having one of the sharpest minds on tour, has been conducting his own studies on the matter over the past few weeks in order to work out, once and for all, whether you should be putting with the flagstick in or out.



Without further ado, we'll hand it over to 'Dodo' in this video uploaded to the account of his golf academy.



Of course, Molinari's findings are contrary to those offered by short game guru Dave Pelz, who pored through data to suggest that it is more beneficial to leave the flagstick in.



But Molinari elaborated further about his studies on Twitter in a conversation with Denis Pugh, who coaches Francesco Molinari.



It seems like a research stalemate with two very respected voices @pelzgolf and @DodoMolinari drawing opposite conclusions from their research😳 what to believe? https://t.co/4AGka88oEw — Denis Pugh (@Dpugh54) February 7, 2019

Obviously if I start hitting putts at all possible speeds the flagstick is going to help...but, again, how many times you hit a putt with a speed of 8’ past AND you hit the hole right in the middle? — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) February 7, 2019

It would be like saying that if you hit the tee shot down the fairway AND you hit a sprinkler then I am hitting the ball longer...so in order to hit the ball longer don’t swing harder but aim for the sprinkler! Sorry, but this is not very smart in my world! — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) February 7, 2019

Enough evidence and knowledge to give you the nod plus I’ve had enough arguments with you over the years and I only would pick the ones I KNOW I can win (sorry never win draw)😇 this ain’t one of those so “you are right given my opinion on the evidence from your tests@👏👏👌👌 — Denis Pugh (@Dpugh54) February 7, 2019

So, there you have it.

