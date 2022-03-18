WATCH: Former Masters champ follows club throw with slam-dunk eagle

Many pro golfers aren’t afraid to show their emotions – and Charl Schwartzel is one of them.

The 2011 Masters champion wears his heart on his sleeve and experienced the full spectrum of emotions in just two holes at the Valspar Championship.

Playing the first round, he was clearly unhappy with his tee shot at the par-3 15th and angrily launched his club.

His reaction was a little surprising considering he was only one-over at the time, although he had made a triple bogey at the 13th.

But just one hole later, the South African was back with a bang.

Hitting his approach from 194 yards, he landed it straight in the cup without so much as a bounce to secure an eagle.

Buckets 🗑



Slam dunk for @CA_Schwartzel from 194 yards. pic.twitter.com/Tob62Yz0kg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2022

Schwartzel’s fury isn’t the first strop we’ve seen on tour this year.

First, Jon Rahm was caught on camera giving an expletive-laden rant about the American Express, before he was filmed slamming his driver at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He wasn’t alone. Matt Jones hurled his putter into the water at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

And Justin Rose was filmed in a rage at the Players Championship, while Matthew Wolff tossed a club into the water at the 18th in the same tournament.