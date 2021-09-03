WATCH: Former Masters champ hits ace with a DRIVER

For those lucky enough to have experienced it, the exhilaration of making a hole-in-one is a feeling second-to-none.
How about making an ace with a driver? The euphoria would be other-worldly.
That’s exactly what 1982 Masters champion Craig Stadler did recently when playing a round with friends.
In a video posted on Twitter by Dan Boever, Stadler, now 68, produced a moment of magic.
Stadler takes his driver back and hits a high cut straight at the green. There's a camera behind the greeen to capture the special moment and it sees the ball land, ride up a slope, then come back down and fall straight into the hole.
Watch the amazing moment for yourself below.
You gotta love @TheMasters Champion Craig Stadler making an ACE from 169 yards with a driver during @OfficialMauiJim event for #childrenshomeofpeoria@TheWarriorsJrny@AminoVITALGolf@Titleist#countryclubofpeoriapic.twitter.com/u9YCRv6RcR— Dan Boever (@danboever) August 26, 2021
“Fellas, is this one of the great moments of your life?” Boever asks.
“I’m blown away, never seen a hole-in-one,” one man says. “Let alone with driver!”