WATCH: Former Masters champ hits ace with a DRIVER

For those lucky enough to have experienced it, the exhilaration of making a hole-in-one is a feeling second-to-none.



How about making an ace with a driver? The euphoria would be other-worldly.

That’s exactly what 1982 Masters champion Craig Stadler did recently when playing a round with friends.

• Matthew picks three rookies for Solheim team

• European Tour trio secure PGA Tour cards

In a video posted on Twitter by Dan Boever, Stadler, now 68, produced a moment of magic.

Stadler takes his driver back and hits a high cut straight at the green. There's a camera behind the greeen to capture the special moment and it sees the ball land, ride up a slope, then come back down and fall straight into the hole.

Watch the amazing moment for yourself below.

“Fellas, is this one of the great moments of your life?” Boever asks.

• Report: 'Woods hasn't played golf at all'

• Patrick Reed hospitalised with pneumonia

“I’m blown away, never seen a hole-in-one,” one man says. “Let alone with driver!”