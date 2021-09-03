search
WATCH: Former Masters champ hits ace with a DRIVER

Golf News

WATCH: Former Masters champ hits ace with a DRIVER

By Ryan Crombie27 August, 2021
For those lucky enough to have experienced it, the exhilaration of making a hole-in-one is a feeling second-to-none.

How about making an ace with a driver? The euphoria would be other-worldly.

That’s exactly what 1982 Masters champion Craig Stadler did recently when playing a round with friends.

In a video posted on Twitter by Dan Boever, Stadler, now 68, produced a moment of magic.

Stadler takes his driver back and hits a high cut straight at the green. There's a camera behind the greeen to capture the special moment and it sees the ball land, ride up a slope, then come back down and fall straight into the hole.

Watch the amazing moment for yourself below.

“Fellas, is this one of the great moments of your life?” Boever asks.

“I’m blown away, never seen a hole-in-one,” one man says. “Let alone with driver!”

