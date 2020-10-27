search
WATCH - Frustrated Rory McIlroy snaps club at Zozo Championship

Golf News

WATCH - Frustrated Rory McIlroy snaps club at Zozo Championship

By Michael McEwan23 October, 2020
Rory McIlroy ZOZO Championship PGA Tour sherwood country club Tour News Sebastian Munoz Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson
Rory Mc Ilroy

Rory McIlroy finished the first round of the Zozo Championship with one club fewer than he started after a fit of pique prompted him to snap one of his irons.

On a low-scoring day at Sherwood Country Club in California, the world No.5 laboured to a disappointing 73 - nine shots off the early pace set by Colombia's Sebastian Munoz.

A frustrating day for the Northern Irishman was compounded when his third shot at the 439-yard par-4 finishing hole came up short of the green. 

Clearly having had enough for one, cameras caught McIlroy leaning on his club, causing it to buckle before he snapped it in two.

Watch the footage below...

The Northern Irishman ultimately finished with a double-bogey to wind up in a tie for 64th out of a starting field of 78. That was reduced to 77 when Gary Woodland withdrew after seven holes.

Tiger Woods had an even worse day, slipping to a four-over 76 - one shot off last place - whilst Phil Mickelson staged an impressive rally to finish level-par for the day. 

The left-hander was four-over through six and, after getting a shot back at the ninth, handed it straight back at the tenth. However, four birdies in his last eight holes salvaged his round.

Munoz, meantime, leads by a shot from on-form Tyrrell Hatton and world No.3 Justin Thomas.  

Golf News

Gleneagles to host 2022 Senior Open
Masters schedule released with one key feature AXED
Ocean Tee making sustainable waves on European Tour
Scots club safeguards future with world-class short game facility
