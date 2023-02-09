WATCH: Gareth Bale reveals strategy behind THAT chip shot

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am might not always be the beacon of golf talent.

However, Gareth Bale is the exception to the rule when it comes to the celebrities on the amateur side of things.



The two-handicap golfer is putting on an impressive show so far this week, and never was that more evident than with this shot from the cart path on the 2nd hole.

While some suggested that the Welshman got lucky after hitting it a little skinnier than he would have liked, he insisted that was part of the plan.

Making an easy transition to retirement 😅@GarethBale11 revisits his impressive cart path shot from Thursday @ATTProAm. pic.twitter.com/jrjxPzK4B2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2023

Bale's efforts helped him and his professional partner, Joseph Bramlett, to a team score of 65 on Thursday, which has them inside the top-20 in the pro-am.