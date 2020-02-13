search
WATCH - Golf fan performs hilarious Tony Finau song

Golf News

WATCH - Golf fan performs hilarious Tony Finau song

By Michael McEwan07 February, 2020
Tony Finau Waste Management Phoenix Open Twitter funny PGA Tour Song Watch
Tony Finau Song

Ask anybody on tour and they all tell you the same thing: Tony Finau is one of the nicest guys in golf.

That's why there was such disappointment at last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open when the 30-year-old lost in a play-off to Webb Simpson.

Surprisingly, Finau still only has one win on the PGA Tour: the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

He has finished second six times, third twice and has racked up an incredible 35 top-10 finishes in 151 PGA Tour starts.

One fan was so moved by the Ryder Cup star's moss recent near-miss that he wrote a song to him, with a little help from the REO Speedwagon classic "Can't Fight This Feeling".

It is, quite honestly, brilliant. Check it out below...

You gotta love Tony! What a guy.

