WATCH - Golf fan performs hilarious Tony Finau song

Ask anybody on tour and they all tell you the same thing: Tony Finau is one of the nicest guys in golf.



That's why there was such disappointment at last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open when the 30-year-old lost in a play-off to Webb Simpson.



Surprisingly, Finau still only has one win on the PGA Tour: the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.



He has finished second six times, third twice and has racked up an incredible 35 top-10 finishes in 151 PGA Tour starts.

One fan was so moved by the Ryder Cup star's moss recent near-miss that he wrote a song to him, with a little help from the REO Speedwagon classic "Can't Fight This Feeling".

It is, quite honestly, brilliant. Check it out below...



Many of you will know by now that music is my first love (though golf's pretty high to be fair)



So...I decided to pen an ode to Tony Finau, set to the tune of an REO Speedwagon classic. As you do.



First time I've done something like this, so go easy on me



RTs appreciated! pic.twitter.com/9FpX6cB2aw — Sam Harrop (@sam_golf) February 6, 2020

Just watched this too good! I feel the love my man. Stay patient and I'll be waiting for the remix after the next win #teamfinau — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) February 7, 2020

You gotta love Tony! What a guy.