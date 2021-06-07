search
Golf News

WATCH: Golfer attacked by swan whilst putting

By Ryan Crombie04 June, 2021
Putting is one of the most stressful parts of golf. 

Putting whilst being attacked by a swan makes things even more stressful.

That was the task facing one golfer this week as a viral video circulated on Instagram showing an unfortunate golfer being harassed by a large swan as he looked to drain a putt.

• Bjorn wants more mental health support for athletes

• Watson hails Phil Mickelson for US PGA win

Watch the moment below.

To the man’s credit, he perfectly holes the putt before battling off the difficult swan.

Golf fans hilariously weighed in with their opinions on the viral video.

“That’s what you get for not wearing a proper golf shirt,” said one of the comments.

• Jack blames media for Brooks-Bryson "feud"

• You can now get a handicap without joining a club

“Dude knocked down the birdie, so now the bird is going to knock down the dude,” said another.

The final comment, and perhaps the one that poses the most interesting question: "Imagine the scenes if this happened on the PGA Tour. I'd love to see Patrick Reed being chased around the 18th green by a swan!"

