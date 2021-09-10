WATCH: Golfer hits shank on 12th at Augusta National

Picture the scene.

You get the call to go and play Augusta National. For 11 holes, your mind is on the tee shot at the par-3 12th.



What if I hit the green? What if I have a hole-in-one?

Then, the big moment finally arrives. You step onto the tee, get your yardage, pull your club, peg up your ball and try not to think about all of the Masters horror shows that have unfolded there down the years.



All you want is to make good contact.



What you absolutely don't want to do is what this poor chap did. Have a watch...



Shank! Ouch!



It's not clear who the poor guy in this video is but we think it's safe to say this isn't what he envisaged when he handed his friends his phone and asked them to film him.



On the plus side, at least it didn't cost him a Green Jacket.

Still, of all the places you wouldn't want to have a hosel rocket, the 12th at Augusta National must be right up there.

