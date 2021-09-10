search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Golfer hits shank on 12th at Augusta National

Golf News

WATCH: Golfer hits shank on 12th at Augusta National

By bunkered.co.uk02 September, 2021
Augusta National The Masters Watch Video funny
Golfer Augusta National Shank

Picture the scene.

You get the call to go and play Augusta National. For 11 holes, your mind is on the tee shot at the par-3 12th.

What if I hit the green? What if I have a hole-in-one?

Then, the big moment finally arrives. You step onto the tee, get your yardage, pull your club, peg up your ball and try not to think about all of the Masters horror shows that have unfolded there down the years.

• Cantlay blames PIP for Bryson's problems

• McIlroy leaps to defence of DeChambeau

All you want is to make good contact.

What you absolutely don't want to do is what this poor chap did. Have a watch...

Shank! Ouch!

It's not clear who the poor guy in this video is but we think it's safe to say this isn't what he envisaged when he handed his friends his phone and asked them to film him.

• OPINION: "Tour should fix Bryson first, not fans"

• Bob Mac insists Ryder Cup dream is still alive

On the plus side, at least it didn't cost him a Green Jacket. 

Still, of all the places you wouldn't want to have a hosel rocket, the 12th at Augusta National must be right up there.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Watch

Related Articles - Video

Related Articles - funny

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bob MacIntyre: Massive blow for Scot's Ryder Cup hopes
Ryder Cup 2021: Tee times & pairings
How is Tiger Woods? Steve Stricker provides update
Patrick Reed doesn't seem happy with Ryder Cup snub...
This incredible stat will give you new-found respect for Phil Mickelson

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
See all videos right arrow