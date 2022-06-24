search
WATCH: Grayson Murray has TWO meltdowns during US Open final round

By Jamie Hall19 June, 2022
We’ve all got angry on the golf course.

But Grayson Murray took it to a whole new level during the final round of the US Open.

Already way back on eight-over before round four started, it got even worse for the American on the front nine.

• Pepperel rips Poulter, Westwood and Garcia

• Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick set for epic Sunday

On the seventh, he made a quadruple bogey eight and responded with a huge putter throw.

Three holes later, he was at it again.

• US Open: 6 big names to miss the cut

• 5 big names missing from US Open

His approach on the tenth sailed left and sat down in the rough. Murray’s reaction was to snap his club over his knee.

Murray’s nightmare round has seen him drop right to the back of the field on 16-over for the week.

