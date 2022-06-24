WATCH: Grayson Murray has TWO meltdowns during US Open final round

We’ve all got angry on the golf course.

But Grayson Murray took it to a whole new level during the final round of the US Open.

Already way back on eight-over before round four started, it got even worse for the American on the front nine.

On the seventh, he made a quadruple bogey eight and responded with a huge putter throw.

Three holes later, he was at it again.

His approach on the tenth sailed left and sat down in the rough. Murray’s reaction was to snap his club over his knee.

Murray’s nightmare round has seen him drop right to the back of the field on 16-over for the week.

Grayson Murray is running out of clubs! pic.twitter.com/bejgZGCU63 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 19, 2022