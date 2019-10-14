WATCH: Has Robert MacIntyre just hit the shot of the year?

It's fair to say Robert MacIntyre is having a seriously good rookie season.
Twelfth on the Race To Dubai, three runner-up finishes, into the world's top 100, over €1.3m in the bank, a stunning major debut... yeah, the Oban left-hander is clearly a man that's going places.
Of course, it helps considerably when you've got shots like this in your locker.
Playing in today's opening round of this week's Italian Open the 23-year-old hit what is surely one of the shots of the year on the European Tour.
After crunching a drive on Olgiata Golf Club's 623-yard par-5 ninth - his 18th hole of the day - the Glencruitten man got up to his ball and again reached for his driver.
The result? This spectacular 'off the deck' effort.
NOTE - TURN UP THE VOLUME!
Driver off the deck @robert1lefty making the 623-yard par five look easy!#ItalianOpen#RolexSeriespic.twitter.com/dNkDVT3KHC— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 10, 2019
Just listen to that noise - that's what you call "hitting it pure".
Afterwards, MacIntyre revealed on Twitter that his caddie, Greg Milne, hadn't been in favour of his bold approach.
Greg - Bob put the driver away— Robertmacintyre (@robert1lefty) October 10, 2019
Me -Greg I got this
Up and down round to say the least but we go again tomorrow pic.twitter.com/pgabfYshBs
That helped MacIntyre to close with a birdie for a two-under 69. The early leader, Finland's Tapio Pulkannen, is five shots better off on seven-under.