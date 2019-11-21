search
Golf News

WATCH - Has Rory McIlroy just hit the shot of the year?

By Michael McEwan21 November, 2019
Rory McIlroy is making his final start of what has been a spectacularly good 2019 at this week's DP World Tour Championship - and if he keeps hitting shots like this, he'll be in with a great chance of winning his fifth title of the year.

The Northern Irishman, who has former Irish rugby player Niall O'Connor caddying for him in Dubai this week, opened his latest title tilt with a scintillating eight-under 64 to lie one shot off the early pace set by first round leader Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

McIlroy signed off in style, too, holing a short putt for eagle after producing what might just be the shot of the year with his second into the par-5 18th.

• Koepka WDs from US Presidents Cup team

• Hong Kong Open postponed amid violence

Off a slight downslope, with the wind coming off the left and the pin 291 yards, the world No.2 did this...

Simply stunning.

Afterwards, he admitted to be rather pleased with that particular effort, saying he "just flushed it".

• BBC loses live rights for the Masters

"It's possibly the best shot I've hit all year. I had equivalent 272 to the front, 291 to the pin, sort of back in off the left. Wind was off the left so it was a nice one for me to just aim straight at the  pin and know if I hit my little draw it should hold but, if it gets going on the wind, obviously the bunker on the right is better than the water on the left."

WATCH - STEAL RORY'S SWING SECRETS

• Another Scots club goes to the wall

He added: "I carry my 3-wood off the deck about 280, so it was right on the limit but as soon as I hit it, I knew it was perfect. It was right out of the middle. I'm looking forward to seeing it on TV later to be fair."

No wonder!

