WATCH - Hilarious moment golfer is fooled into thinking he's had an ace

Golf News

WATCH - Hilarious moment golfer is fooled into thinking he's had an ace

By Michael McEwan25 March, 2019
Funny Watch Vincent WElch University of Oklahoma Scottsdale National Hole-In-One PRactical joke
Vincent Welch

This may be the best practical joke we’ve ever seen on a golf course.

Vincent Welch, a first-year student at the University of Oklahoma, was playing at Scottsdale National’s Bad Little Nine when his new college golf teammates decided to prank him.

As Welch’s group approached an uphill par-3, where only the top part of the flag was visible, his, ahem, ‘friends’ arranged for one of the players up ahead to keep watch on where their tee shots went.

What Welch didn’t know was that it was all part of an elaborate stunt to trick him into thinking he had just had a hole-in-one… and he fell for it.

Hook. Line. And sinker.

Watch what happened…

And here’s the view from the green, which shows how close Welch came to actually canning his shot.

Credit to Welch, he took the joke like a champ…

The silver lining? He didn't have to cough up for drinks after his round!

