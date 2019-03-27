This may be the best practical joke we’ve ever seen on a golf course.



Vincent Welch, a first-year student at the University of Oklahoma, was playing at Scottsdale National’s Bad Little Nine when his new college golf teammates decided to prank him.

As Welch’s group approached an uphill par-3, where only the top part of the flag was visible, his, ahem, ‘friends’ arranged for one of the players up ahead to keep watch on where their tee shots went.



• Is this motorbike the solution to slow play?

• "Dangerous!" - Controversy in Malaysia

• PGA Tour star banned for failing drug test

What Welch didn’t know was that it was all part of an elaborate stunt to trick him into thinking he had just had a hole-in-one… and he fell for it.

Hook. Line. And sinker.

Watch what happened…

This is what happens when the squad all knows that it didn’t go in...but freshman @vincentpwelch thinks it’s a hole-in-1... @OU_MGolfpic.twitter.com/nuyJOotP9N — ryan hybl (@OUgolfHYBL) March 21, 2019

• WIN a brand new TaylorMade M6 driver



And here’s the view from the green, which shows how close Welch came to actually canning his shot.

The view from “the sell” is greatness because it does almost go in which would be egg on our face @OU_MGolfpic.twitter.com/CDaMqQmG8m — ryan hybl (@OUgolfHYBL) March 21, 2019

Credit to Welch, he took the joke like a champ…

The silver lining? He didn't have to cough up for drinks after his round!

