Golf News

WATCH: Huge 15ft crocodile strolls across golf course

By Ryan Crombie14 July, 2021
Usually, three-putts and lip outs are the scariest thing golfers face on a golf course, but not for this four-ball.

Four sun-seeking golfers who had flown to Mexico for a relaxing golf holiday at the Dreams Playa Mujeres golf resort near Cancun were left ashen-faced after witnessing something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

The video, which was shared by Stacie Miller, from Arizona, captured the moment a massive 15ft crocodile strolled across the resort course.

The unbelievable creature can be seen wandering across one of the resort’s putting greens before the video cuts off.

Stacie was with her husband and was riding in golf buggies with friends Alli and Barrett Hartman when the four encountered the creature earlier this month.

Watch the moment for yourself below.

“It’s going to walk right where we need to go! Shall we drive past it real quick,” says one of the golfers.

Someone else responds: “We're going to be stuck here. Do you want to go in front of it or do you want to wait?”

The group then speed past the oncoming crocodile before the video cuts off.

Whoever said golf was a leisurely stroll? For the crocodile, maybe.

