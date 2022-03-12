search
WATCH: Huge stars fall victim to TPC Sawgrass

By Jamie Hall12 March, 2022
Scottie Scheffler collin morikawa Xander Schauffele Brooks Koepka The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass
Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler

The rain may have eased, but some of the biggest stars in golf will be wishing they had stayed in the clubhouse.

The Players Championship was finally able to continue today after another delay, with the first round being completed more than 55 hours after it began.

But as the rain abated high winds arrived – and that caused carnage on the notorious par-3 17th.

• Zach Johnson does it again!

Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, two players who could be world No.1 by the start of next week, both found the drink as the course bared its teeth.

They were joined by Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

• Fans turn TPC Sawgrass into water slide

With the difficult conditions set to continue, expect more players to have a hard time at 17 over the coming days.

