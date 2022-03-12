WATCH: Huge stars fall victim to TPC Sawgrass

The rain may have eased, but some of the biggest stars in golf will be wishing they had stayed in the clubhouse.

The Players Championship was finally able to continue today after another delay, with the first round being completed more than 55 hours after it began.

But as the rain abated high winds arrived – and that caused carnage on the notorious par-3 17th.

Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, two players who could be world No.1 by the start of next week, both found the drink as the course bared its teeth.

Scheffler 💦

Schauffele 💦

Koepka 💦



The wind is causing carnage at the 17th. pic.twitter.com/uMI7whZ8Ot — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2022

They were joined by Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

With the difficult conditions set to continue, expect more players to have a hard time at 17 over the coming days.

