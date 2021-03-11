search
WATCH: Ian Poulter hilariously struggles to hit a persimmon driver

By Ryan Crombie11 March, 2021
Following the USGA and R&A’s Distance Insights Report, many have been wondering what an equipment rollback would do to professional golfers.

Going by the early signs, it looks like it would affect some players more than others.

Paul Casey revealed on Wednesday that he had been working out on the range with an all-new custom-made persimmon driver ahead of this week's PLAYERS Championship.

An equipment rollback wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for the Englishman, going by the range numbers that 43-year-old Casey posted with his new old-school driver.

Working with the driver on the TPC Sawgrass range, Casey managed to carry his shots over 290 yards, with the last ball that he struck, crossing the 300-yard carry threshold.

The 15-time European Tour winner then handed over the persimmon driver to Ian Poulter, who had a little less success with it in hand.

“This is Paul Casey’s beautiful, brand-new, freshly-made, beautiful persimmon,” says Poulter in the clip posted on social media.

Poulter, 45, confidently tees up the ball up before going through his usual swing sequence. He strikes the ball and then turns back round to the camera with a worried look etched across his face.

“I nearly missed that,” says Poulter. “I’d still be selling Mars bars if we had to play with these.”

Watch Poulter struggles for yourself below.

At roughly 190cc, a persimmon driver is 270cc’s smaller than a modern-day driver. The smaller the size of the head places a premium on accuracy and reduces distance numbers across the board.

Bernhard Langer is believed to be the last player to win a major championship, at the 1993 Masters, while using a persimmon driver.

