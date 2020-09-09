search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH - Is this the worst shot Rory McIlroy has ever hit?

Golf News

WATCH - Is this the worst shot Rory McIlroy has ever hit?

By bunkered.co.uk05 September, 2020
Rory McIlroy Rory Tracker PGA Tour Tour Championship East Lake Tour News Watch
Rory Mc Ilroy Worst Ever Shot

How brutal is the rough at East Lake, host venue for this week's PGA Tour season finale?

Very - as defending champion Rory McIlroy perfectly demonstrated.

Playing in the second round of the Tour Championship, the final event of this truncated campaign, the world No.4 and new dad found his ball sitting down in the thick stuff just off the fairway on the par-5 18th. 

Needing to carry a water hazard to reach the green, and almost up to his ankles in lush Bermuda grass, McIlroy pulled out a fairway wood. What happened next is something that every amateur golfer will be able to relate to.

• Scotland to stage new European Tour event

• INTRODUCING BUNKERED GOLF BREAKS

Watch the footage below...

The worst shot of McIlroy's career? It's definitely right up there.

It was a bad way to finish an otherwise good day's work, too. The resultant bogey saw him sign for a one-over 71 to lie eight-under for the tournament at halfway, five shots adrift of leader Dustin Johnson.

Listen up!

A BLETHER WITH BOB MACINTYRE

After his round, the Northern Irishman explained what happened.

• Player recommends 2020 Masters honorary starter

• European Tour launches all-new senior tour

"The lie was sort of iffy," he said. "My biggest concern was trying to carry the first bunker on the right. I knew I needed to hit it really hard and I swung hard at it. I got it maybe like right in the middle of the ball. I felt like if I tried to sweep it, it would be better, and I just sort of came up on it a little bit.

"Probably in hindsight [I was] trying to take on a little bit too much. So yeah, and then it would have been nice to get away with a par. It wasn't to be."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour Championship

Related Articles - East Lake

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Watch

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie for real at US Open
Injured Brooks Koepka OUT of US Open
2020 US Open - The field as it stands
Charley Hull OUT of ANA Inspiration after positive COVID test
Scots club embraces community spirit with state-of-the-art facility

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
See all videos right arrow